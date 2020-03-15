Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 9,980 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,724 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,622,000 after purchasing an additional 822,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,443,000 after buying an additional 113,569 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,404,000 after buying an additional 171,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,121,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,592,000 after buying an additional 674,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

