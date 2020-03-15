Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 150,450 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150,450 shares during the period. Ball makes up about 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.25% of Ball worth $52,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Ball by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ball by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $984,762.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,057,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,875 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.64.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.