Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,189,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117,555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.10% of Northrop Grumman worth $1,785,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $314.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $356.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

