Nuggets (NUG) Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One Nuggets token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $228.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.78 or 0.02301004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00193903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00039302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00029584 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00112127 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

