NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NVR by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 87.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $2,922.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.57. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,600.07 and a 1 year high of $4,071.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,850.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,742.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $58.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,912.33.

In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total value of $3,839,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,990,982.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total transaction of $488,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

