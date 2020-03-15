Nxt Achieves Market Cap of $7.82 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Nxt has a total market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Indodax and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 40% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00022962 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00015858 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00016080 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 111.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00018839 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006129 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Nxt Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, SouthXchange, C-CEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Indodax, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

