Obyte Price Reaches $12.51 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $7,606.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Obyte has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.51 or 0.00232623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.78 or 0.02301004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00193903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00039302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00056948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00029584 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,729 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

