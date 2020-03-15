ODEM Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $287,501.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One ODEM token can currently be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $287,501.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.02304822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00193296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00038813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00029588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00111577 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

