Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

OLN stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 5,212,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. Olin has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Olin will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

