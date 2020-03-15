ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of ONEOK worth $46,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

In other news, CEO Terry K. Spencer bought 27,701 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $998,067.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,607 shares in the company, valued at $19,766,310.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 56,495 shares of company stock worth $2,249,020. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

