Onix (ONX) 1-Day Volume Hits $46.00

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded down 31% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Onix has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar. Onix has a market cap of $11,531.75 and $46.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Onix Coin Profile

Onix is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com.

Onix Coin Trading

Onix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

