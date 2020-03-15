Opal (OPAL) Trading 53.7% Lower Over Last Week

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded down 53.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, Opal has traded down 53.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Opal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Opal has a market capitalization of $42,411.46 and approximately $23.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003682 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000959 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000508 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00036620 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Opal

Opal (OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam. Opal’s official website is www.opal-coin.com.

Buying and Selling Opal

Opal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

