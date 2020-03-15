Open Platform Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Open Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $495,845.14 and $5,936.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.02278456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00196649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00039799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 112.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00029596 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

