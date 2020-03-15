Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $29.69 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 51.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00004304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00057189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.05 or 0.04829557 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00069248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00039421 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,518,686 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

