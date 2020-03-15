Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Acquired by Sun Valley Gold LLC

Sun Valley Gold LLC lifted its stake in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 274.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513,628 shares during the period. Osisko gold royalties comprises approximately 1.4% of Sun Valley Gold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sun Valley Gold LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Osisko gold royalties worth $20,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Osisko gold royalties by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Osisko gold royalties by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0378 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

OR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank of Canada upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Osisko gold royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

