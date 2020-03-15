Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Short Interest Up 10.7% in February

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,650,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the February 13th total of 12,330,000 shares. Currently, 22.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 465,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,493,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,216 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,134,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122,653 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,724,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 424,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.