Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires 65,272 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 271.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,315 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,272 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,970,393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $122,204,000 after acquiring an additional 88,728 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,037,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $64,371,000 after acquiring an additional 284,298 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 130,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.62. 5,853,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,934,968. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $74.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $3,845,647.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,864,751.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,902 shares of company stock worth $14,633,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

