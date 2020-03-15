Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 69,658 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,933,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

