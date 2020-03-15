Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 82,445 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,445 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,210,000 after buying an additional 1,133,585 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,700,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,141,000 after purchasing an additional 281,698 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,550,000 after purchasing an additional 386,394 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,330,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

HDB stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,687. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

