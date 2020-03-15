Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 86,475 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Square by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,358,000 after buying an additional 571,372 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $26,377,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,474,000 after purchasing an additional 323,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,824,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 4,048.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 225,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 220,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,316 shares of company stock worth $8,395,705. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Shares of SQ traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.77. 14,427,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,411,256. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

