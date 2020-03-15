Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 88,085 Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Synthorx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Synthorx in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Synthorx in the fourth quarter worth about $8,569,000. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Synthorx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 76,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Synthorx in the fourth quarter worth about $9,023,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Synthorx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THOR remained flat at $$67.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.36. Synthorx Inc has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Synthorx in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Synthorx Profile

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

