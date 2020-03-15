Oxford Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 118.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,230 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of New York Times worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 13,922,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,895,000 after acquiring an additional 555,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,645,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,622,000 after purchasing an additional 304,776 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its stake in New York Times by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,715,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,682,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in New York Times by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,614,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,954,000 after purchasing an additional 111,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in New York Times by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,907,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYT. ValuEngine raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Shares of NYT traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.16. 1,827,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,661. New York Times Co has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

