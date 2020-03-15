Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys 28,329 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 835.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,719 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2,918.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $22.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,998,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,431. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $211.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.91.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

