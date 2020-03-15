Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 232,286 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 232,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. 10,628,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,693,154. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.06. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on NLOK. Barclays upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

