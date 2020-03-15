Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 72,813 NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,813 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in NetApp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in NetApp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP traded up $4.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. 3,833,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,879. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.11. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.