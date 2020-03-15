Oxford Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41,299 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $9.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.03. 2,392,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,675. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

