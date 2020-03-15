Oxford Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 305.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,934 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.17% of Boyd Gaming worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $937,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,633,000 after acquiring an additional 159,238 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.55.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,585. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.14.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.