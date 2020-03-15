Oxford Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.22% of Walker & Dunlop worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth $468,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 48,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth about $677,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Compass Point lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE WD traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 280,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,178. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 136.36, a current ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Alan J. Bowers bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.19 per share, for a total transaction of $52,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,652.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $644,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

