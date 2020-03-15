Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,776 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 47,071 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 765 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Electronic Arts from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,841,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.24 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $53,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,139.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $523,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,994. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

