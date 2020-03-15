Oxford Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 132,803 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Valvoline worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In other news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VVV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. Valvoline Inc has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.