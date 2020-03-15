Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $4.44 Million in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Zendesk as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Zendesk by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,121,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,962,000 after purchasing an additional 183,097 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,469,000 after buying an additional 269,598 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,915,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 512,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,308,000 after buying an additional 298,882 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zendesk from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $53,849.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,144,014.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $326,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,843 shares of company stock valued at $11,506,614 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $4.26 on Friday, hitting $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,555. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $57.94 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.