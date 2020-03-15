Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $5.14 Million in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Mosaic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,268.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Shares of MOS traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $11.01. 8,047,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,921,872. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. Mosaic Co has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 15,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,500 shares of company stock worth $259,140. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

