Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $5.42 Million in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Shutterstock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSTK stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.80. 491,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,260. Shutterstock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $166.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.54 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

