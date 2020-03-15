Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $5.59 Million in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,157,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.51% of Callon Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPE. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,972 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,341 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 600,080 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 122,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CPE stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $0.66. 45,043,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,606,828. The firm has a market cap of $218.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at $9,620,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $1,415,500. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPE. ValuEngine cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Johnson Rice lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

