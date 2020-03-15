Oxford Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98,050 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of HollyFrontier worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 80.3% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HFC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,857 shares of company stock worth $2,186,694. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HFC stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. 5,289,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

