Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $4.06 Million Investment in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,495 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $715,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $785,847,000 after purchasing an additional 828,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Expedia Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $181,152,000 after purchasing an additional 521,446 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Expedia Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,488,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,913,000 after purchasing an additional 385,146 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,873 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $131,268,000 after purchasing an additional 357,331 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Cfra raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.12.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPE traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.63. 9,199,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,409,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

