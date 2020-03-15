Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Wolverine World Wide at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,707,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,354,000 after purchasing an additional 251,350 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 76,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

NYSE:WWW traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,503. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

