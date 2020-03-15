Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases 16,141 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 48,929 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 52,190 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

EMN stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. 1,955,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $73.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.