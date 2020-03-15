Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases 27,770 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 244.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.34. 951,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,906. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average is $102.57. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $209,800.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,198.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.