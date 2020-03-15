Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 193,520 National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 193,520 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.05% of National-Oilwell Varco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,811 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 11.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NOV traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,490,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,613. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $29.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -27.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. AltaCorp Capital raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.24.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

