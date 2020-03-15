Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 276,869 Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,869 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Cloudflare worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,708 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $1,272,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,419,000. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NET traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,753. Cloudflare Inc has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.47.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $526,097.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,065.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,092,852 shares of company stock worth $47,432,433.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

