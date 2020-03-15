Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 280,537 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,537 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250,000 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $82,369,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $52,412,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,337,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,300,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,498,742. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $53,982.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at $53,982.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $153,465.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $189,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,686 shares of company stock worth $1,563,897. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

