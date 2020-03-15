Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 5,510 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Dover by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock traded up $5.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.75. 1,436,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average is $107.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $84.38 and a twelve month high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

