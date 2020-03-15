Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 75,631 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,631 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,108,000 after buying an additional 330,460 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,706,000 after purchasing an additional 897,901 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $69,945,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,678,000 after purchasing an additional 148,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.81.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.21. 2,399,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,230. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

