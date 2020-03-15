Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 82,730 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,730 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 896,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,385,000 after purchasing an additional 651,147 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,792 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,091,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,368,000 after buying an additional 325,344 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,840.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 331,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 314,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 553,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,349,000 after buying an additional 292,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NCLH stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 43,358,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,104. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

