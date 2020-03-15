Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,581,000 after acquiring an additional 160,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,623,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 497,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,140,000 after buying an additional 172,340 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 460,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,383,000 after buying an additional 32,805 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,455,000 after buying an additional 63,772 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

NYSE IFF traded up $9.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,660. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $94.98 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $127,318.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,705.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 141,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,936,277.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,255,053 shares of company stock worth $157,594,425 and have sold 2,734 shares worth $356,066. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

