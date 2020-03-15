Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,985 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

CPB stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $49.28. 5,262,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,879. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

