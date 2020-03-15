Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,114 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,232,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,449,000 after purchasing an additional 121,544 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,831,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,764,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,932 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 309,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.14.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $5,503,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,418.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $90,946.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,452. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.82 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

