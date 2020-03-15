Pandacoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Pandacoin has traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $372,507.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000231 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

