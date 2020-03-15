Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 588,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,709,000. Xenon Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.2% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 2.27% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. 190,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,259. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

XENE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

